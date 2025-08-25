Hailee Steinfeld takes epic photo with Bills fan in Josh Allen jersey
While Josh Allen prepares for the start of the Buffalo Bills season, his new wife Hailee Steinfeld was just across the border at Fan Expo Canada in Toronto. While there, she ran into an Allen fan and took an epic photo.
The 28-year-old actress and the NFL’s Most Valuable Player got married at the end of May in a lavish wedding in Southern California. They then had a casual day holding hands out near her Encino home, and then a low-key date night in Buffalo as the preseason got underway.
Allen had a game on Saturday at Tampa Bay, but didn’t take a snap again. He did pose with Toronto Raptors legend Vince Carter and his kids showing off his shocking height.
RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld’s new movie co-star is NFL star not named Josh Allen
Ironically, that’s where Hailee Steinfeld appeared on Sunday in her blazer and jeans fit.
While there, she ran into a Bills fan in her man’s No. 17 jersey. She then not only took you average photo, but completed a heart with her.
RELATED: Josh Allen’s wife Hailee Steinfeld stuns in pink bikini for NFL season send off
That’s awesome.
Steinfeld has shown she’s one of the people, even posing with a fan at a local Buffalo Wegman’s supermarket.
With Buffalo opening up at home on September 7 vs. the Baltimore Ravens, soon the star actress of Sinners and now Asteroid will also be in Bills gear and going full Bills Mafia for a game.
