Justin Herbert disrespected in ESPN's top 100 players countdown heading into season
In a little over two weeks, the Los Angeles Chargers will take the field for the first time in the regular season when they meet the Kansas City Chiefs in Brazil for a special Friday edition of the NFL.
Every team still has work to do before the start of the regular season, as roster cuts will headline this week.
However, players like quarterback Justin Herbert are only focusing on how to stop the Chiefs to kick off the season.
Herbert had a strong season in year one under head coach Jim Harbaugh last year. Now, the expectations are for Herbert to take another leap and become elite.
However, ESPN may not be feeling the same way. In a recently released countdown of the top 100 players in the league, ESPN has Herbert as the 35th best player coming into the 2025 season.
"The Chargers invested heavily in their offense, upgrading the line and adding pass catchers through the draft and free agency. Last season, L.A. struggled to run the ball, and its passing offense relied too much on rookie receiver Ladd McConkey. With first-round running back Omarion Hampton and the Chargers' wide receiver additions -- from Keenan Allen to second-round pick Tre Harris-- Herbert has the opportunity to put up the gaudy stats that were missing last season," wrote Kris Rhim of ESPN.
The Chargers quarterback will be looking to prove everyone wrong this season.
