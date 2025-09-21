Madison Beer spotted at Justin Herbert’s dramatic Chargers win vs. Broncos
Madison Beer had a big week releasing her new single and making an appearance at Justin Herbert’s Los Angeles Chargers game in a big win over the Denver Broncos.
First, the 26-year-old Beer released the single “Yes Baby” on Friday and posted her soaking wet workout fit where a Chargers WAG liked her post.
Before then, the 6-foot-6 Herbert was a can’t-miss in August on the set while she filmed that single.
Herbert and Beer were also spotted like a normal couple bringing a bottle of wine over to a friend’s house.
Before his Week 2 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, Herbert gave a big hint he and the pop star are dating.
It was pretty much fully confirmed on Sunday as Beer was spotted at the Chargers game wearing a stunning top and rooting on the team.
She was also a good luck charm as Hebert and the Chargers overcame a 20-13 deficit in the fourth and hit a game-winning fg as time expired. Herbert threw for 300 yards and a key touchdown late to Keenan Allen.
Herbert and Beer are an NFL power couple as she boasts over 40 million followers on Instagram alone.
Will Beer make the trip next week to the East Coast when the Chargers travel to the New York Giants? She’d certainly draw some attention like she did on Sunday.
