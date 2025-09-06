The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Madison Beer becomes Chargers hero after Justin Herbert's great game vs. Chiefs

After the Los Angeles Chargers stunned the Kansas City Chiefs in Brazil, Herbert's new alleged girlfriend was getting all of the credit.

Madison Beer
Madison Beer / IMAGO/imageSPACE
The Los Angeles Chargers were a popular pick to have a down year, especially after stud offensive lineman Rashawn Slater suffered a devastating, season-ending torn patellar tendon injury during training camp.

Well, after their upset win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Brazil, 27-21, the "no one believes in us" mantra that is a Jim Harbaugh rallying cry staple, the Chargers made quite the statement in Week 1.

RELATED: Madison Beer, NFL QB Justin Herbert go full-couple mode with wine in hand

Madison Beer
Madison Beer attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. / IMAGO / imageSPACE

Also under the microscope is analytics-nerds darling quarterback Justin Herbert, who always looks good with advanced metrics, but usually fails to deliver when it matters most. That was not the case yesterday, as Herbert closed the door on the Chiefs late and outplayed two-time NFL MVP, and three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes.

RELATED: Gracie Hunt’s Chiefs red Brazilian minidress makes up for Taylor Swift’s absence

Justin Herbert
Aug 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws the ball against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half at SoFi Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Fans were quick to point out what has changed since last season - his alleged new romance with singer-songwriter Madison Beer.

The GOAT jokes were flowing, and it's only one game, but wow, the former NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year did indeed look like a new man, going 25 of 34 for 318 yards with three touchdowns and a ridiculous 131.7 passer rating.

Beer, 26, and Herbert, 27, have been linked throughout the summer when photos first surfaced of the Pro Bowler hanging out on one of Grammy-nominated pop star's photo shoots. Then more photos emerged of them going full couple mode.

For Chargers fans, if Beer, who was seen attending a home game at SoFi Stadium last season, can be Herbert's good luck charm, then maybe Herbert can finally take it to that elite level and be a dark horse MVP contender.

Love is in the air for Herbert. Maybe sweet redemption too.

Madison Beer
Jul 30, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Performing artist Madison Beer sings the national anthem before the MLS game between the New York City FC and the Colorado Rapids at Yankee Stadium. New York City FC won 5-1. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Published
