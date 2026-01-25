Matthew Stafford's Wife Kelly Posts Private Jet Flex With Rams WAGs for Seahawks NFCC

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams survived the cold and the Chicago Bears on the road in the Divisional Round last weekend. Now, they are in the Pacific Northwest to take on division rivals the Seattle Seahawks with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line in the NFC Championship Game. His wife Kelly Stafford and the rest of the WAGs certainly arrived in style.

After winning in overtime in a game he didn’t throw for a touchdown, Sunday’s showdown will be a tough challenge against the league’s best defense. The Rams are on the road for this game because they blew a 16-point fourth-quarter lead back in December at Lumen Field.

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Matthew Stafford and the Rams blew a 16-point lead late to the Seattle Seahawks. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The Rams have been road warriors, though, winning close games at the Carolina Panthers and the Bears in the playoffs.

Stafford has had the love and support through it all from Kelly and their four daughters. Mom made sure to have some bold MVP details on their fits for the Wild Card Game, and then some awesome matching custom black coats in Chicago.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) kisses wife Kelly Stafford. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

On Saturday night, Kelly posted flexing the private jet to Seattle with the other WAGs without the kids where she was enjoying an adult beverage and ready for Sunday’s game (she’s in the Rams jacket on left).

Kelly Stafford (third from front on left) and other Rams WAGs | Kelly Stafford/Instagram

Will the girls be joining her? Regardless, no doubt she’ll be be rocking a fire fit for the game.

Stafford hopes to make it back to his second Super Bowl to cement his Hall of Fame career after winning in 2022.

He’s also up for MVP throwing for 4,707 yards, 46 touchdowns to eight interceptions. Shockingly, Stafford has never won the MVP award.

His family hopes to be cheering him on in Santa Clara, California, on February 8 in Super Bowl LX.

Meet the Staffords

He and Kelly have twins Sawyer and Chandler (8), Hunter (7), and Tyler (5). They met when he was with the Georgia Bulldogs and she was a cheerleader there. They got married in 2015.

