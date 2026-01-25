Matthew Stafford's Wife Kelly, Daughters Wear Preppy Rams Coats for NFCC in Odd Color

Kelly Stafford always makes a game-day fashion statement with their four girls, twins Chander and Sawyer (born 2017), Hunter born 2018), and Tyler (born 2020).

That trend certainly continued today in the NFC Championship as the Los Angeles Rams are looking to win their second Super Bowl with her husband, Matthew Stafford, who is also the frontrunner to win the NFL MVP.

Kelly Stafford and Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford kiss before the game. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kelly, a former Georgia Bulldogs cheerleader, where she and Stafford first met, had the girls show off their matching fits, which were awesome preppy custom "Stafford" coats. The only odd feature was that the jackets were brown, nowhere close to the blue and gold color scheme of the Rams.

Championship Sunday hugs 🫶



LARvsSEA – 6:30pm ET on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/3l82K9OFUP — NFL (@NFL) January 25, 2026

That couldn't ruin the sweet moment that has become a pregame ritual of Stafford, 37, sharing a hug and kiss with all of his girls.

Matthew Stafford takes a moment with his family ahead of the NFC Championship ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hHz0l8s3sU — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 25, 2026

Conditions will be cold, but it will feel like Cancun compared to the freezing, snowy conditions in the NFC Divisional Round against the Chicago Bears, where Stafford struggled and the Rams were lucky to escape with an overtime victory.

Mrs. Stafford also had to overcome her own adversity and wardrobe malfunction, as one of the girls' custom coats from last week sprung a leak.

Now all the Staffords hope for smooth sailing this week with a chance to go to the Super Bowl, although that'll be hard to comeby against the Seahawks defense and the raucous 12th man.

At least all the Stafford girls will be looking good... in brown.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford with wife Kelly Stafford and their daughters prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

