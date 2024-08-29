Maverick Carter’s Dana White zinger crushing LeBron’s hair loss (VIDEO)
LeBron James is turning 40 this year and entering his 22nd year in the league. Not only that, he’s still playing at an All-Star level for the Los Angeles Lakers.
The NBA’s all-time leading scorer is coming off a gold medal and MVP in the Olympic Games Paris 2024, where he wowed his younger teammates and fans.
RELATED: Stunning shirtless pic of LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan comparisons in NBA prime
James has been in the NBA so long, he will be playing with his son, Bronny James with the Lakers this season (even if the Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown and his girlfriend Kysre Gondrezick disagree), even if he doesn’t want him referring to him as “dad”.
So, what’s next for the man worth 1.2 billion, according to Forbes. His business partner and long-time best friend Maverick Carter revealed on Thursday on “The Pat McAfee Show” that he doesn’t know how much longer James has left in him, but knows that King James wants to own an NBA team one day.
If James’ continues to post 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 8.3 assists like last season, who knows how much longer he laces them up. Carter did mention how James is looking older, however, like a “grandpops” out there with all his graying hair. Then came this hilarious diss from Carter.
RELATED: Ranking names Bronny James should call LeBron when they play together
McAfee also remarked, “(LeBron’s) had the same (hair) it feels like for 15 years.”
LeBron once had a full head of hair, but his hairline has been a joke for a long time. Even Serena Williams recently roasted his hair at the ESPYs.
At least James can say he has more hair than UFC President Dana White. Hopefully Bronny inherited the athletic genes and not the hair genes from his dad (or whatever James wants to be called by his son).
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Trifecta: Caitlin Clark, Simone Biles, Gabby Thomas’ epic photo after Fever game
Ahhhh: Paige Bueckers’ heartwarming UConn ‘first day’ return photos, nostalgic twist
Stylin’ too: Paige Bueckers shows off multifaceted fashions in summer photo dump
Real life: Gabby Thomas has a ‘real’ job? USA Olympians’ other professions revealed
Game, set, match: Leylah Fernandez debuts new hairstyle at US Open (PHOTOS)