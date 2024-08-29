The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Maverick Carter’s Dana White zinger crushing LeBron’s hair loss (VIDEO)

The long-time business partner and best friend of the Los Angeles Lakers legend had a hilarious diss about the King's eternal battle with his hairline.

Matt Ryan

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts during the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets in game one of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs.
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts during the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets in game one of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs. / Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

LeBron James is turning 40 this year and entering his 22nd year in the league. Not only that, he’s still playing at an All-Star level for the Los Angeles Lakers.

The NBA’s all-time leading scorer is coming off a gold medal and MVP in the Olympic Games Paris 2024, where he wowed his younger teammates and fans

RELATED: Stunning shirtless pic of LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan comparisons in NBA prime

James has been in the NBA so long, he will be playing with his son, Bronny James with the Lakers this season (even if the Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown and his girlfriend Kysre Gondrezick disagree), even if he doesn’t want him referring to him as “dad”

So, what’s next for the man worth 1.2 billion, according to Forbes. His business partner and long-time best friend Maverick Carter revealed on Thursday on “The Pat McAfee Show” that he doesn’t know how much longer James has left in him, but knows that King James wants to own an NBA team one day.

If James’ continues to post 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 8.3 assists like last season, who knows how much longer he laces them up. Carter did mention how James is looking older, however, like a “grandpops” out there with all his graying hair. Then came this hilarious diss from Carter.

RELATED: Ranking names Bronny James should call LeBron when they play together

McAfee also remarked, “(LeBron’s) had the same (hair) it feels like for 15 years.”

LeBron once had a full head of hair, but his hairline has been a joke for a long time. Even Serena Williams recently roasted his hair at the ESPYs.

At least James can say he has more hair than UFC President Dana White. Hopefully Bronny inherited the athletic genes and not the hair genes from his dad (or whatever James wants to be called by his son).

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Trifecta: Caitlin Clark, Simone Biles, Gabby Thomas’ epic photo after Fever game

Ahhhh: Paige Bueckers’ heartwarming UConn ‘first day’ return photos, nostalgic twist

Stylin’ too: Paige Bueckers shows off multifaceted fashions in summer photo dump

Real life: Gabby Thomas has a ‘real’ job? USA Olympians’ other professions revealed

Game, set, match: Leylah Fernandez debuts new hairstyle at US Open (PHOTOS)

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan

MATT RYAN

Home/Relationship Feed Page