LeBron James Has Decided If Bronny Can Call Him 'Dad' on the Court
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has made the most important decision of his career.
In a snippet of a forthcoming episode of The Shop set to drop Thursday, James addressed whether or not his son, Lakers guard Bronny James, would be allowed to call his father "Dad" on the court.
"No, we already laid that," the elder James said vehemently. "Cannot call me 'Dad' in the workplace. Once we leave out of the private facility and the gates close, I can be 'Dad' again. In the car if we ride together, at home, I can be 'Dad.'"
As the show's live audience in Paris laughed, LeBron offered suggestions to Bronny for what to call him.
"No, he got to call me, like, '2-3' or 'Bron,'" he said. "Or you know, 'GOAT' if he want to. It's up to him."
The Jameses are widely expected to become the first father and son in NBA history to share the court at some point this season. Clearly, LeBron is mentally prepared for this moment.
"We cannot be running down the court, and he be like 'Dad, push the ball up!'" James said. "'Dad, I'm open! Dad, come on!' You cannot do that."