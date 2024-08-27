SI

LeBron James Has Decided If Bronny Can Call Him 'Dad' on the Court

Patrick Andres

Nov 19, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) shakes hands with his son Bronny James during the second half against the Houston Rockets at Crypto.com Arena.
Nov 19, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) shakes hands with his son Bronny James during the second half against the Houston Rockets at Crypto.com Arena. / Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has made the most important decision of his career.

In a snippet of a forthcoming episode of The Shop set to drop Thursday, James addressed whether or not his son, Lakers guard Bronny James, would be allowed to call his father "Dad" on the court.

"No, we already laid that," the elder James said vehemently. "Cannot call me 'Dad' in the workplace. Once we leave out of the private facility and the gates close, I can be 'Dad' again. In the car if we ride together, at home, I can be 'Dad.'"

As the show's live audience in Paris laughed, LeBron offered suggestions to Bronny for what to call him.

"No, he got to call me, like, '2-3' or 'Bron,'" he said. "Or you know, 'GOAT' if he want to. It's up to him."

The Jameses are widely expected to become the first father and son in NBA history to share the court at some point this season. Clearly, LeBron is mentally prepared for this moment.

"We cannot be running down the court, and he be like 'Dad, push the ball up!'" James said. "'Dad, I'm open! Dad, come on!' You cannot do that."

Published
Patrick Andres

PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/NBA