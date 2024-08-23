Gold Medal-Winning US Sprinter Was Starstruck to Meet Lakers’ LeBron James
This summer in Paris, 20-time All-Star Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James claimed his third Olympic gold medal (and his fourth overall) while leading Team USA to its fifth consecutive title. The 6-foot-9 vet is the only still-active NBA player hailing from the last program to not claim gold at the summer Olympics, the 2004 bronze-winning squad.
James, plus fellow future Hall of Famer class of 2003 draftees Dwyane Wade and Carmelo Anthony, had just wrapped up his rookie season, and was more of a fringe rotation player under Larry Brown that year.
But by 2024, 39-year-old James had firmly assumed his rightful place as squad leader, along with fellow decorated vets Stephen Curry, 36, and Kevin Durant, 35. The victory further cemented James' legend, which also includes four MVP awards and four championships.
James is so legendary that he inspired some of his fellow Team USA Olympians upon meeting them.
16-year-old U.S. sprinter Quincy Wilson, who earned a gold medal during the 4x400-meter relay race as the youngest male Olympian in track, spoke with NBC 4 Washington about his own experience encountering the future Hall of Famer.
"So, actually, when we got on the boat [during the Olympics opening ceremony]... I got to see LeBron James, and that was the main thing that I wanted to see. I told everybody [who] said, ‘Who are you most looking forward to seeing?’ And I said, ‘LeBron James.’ I got to meet with him. He actually knew who I was, and I actually got to talk to him. So that was one of the craziest things that I can say that," Wilson said. "it was amazing!"
Wilson ran the opening leg of the U.S.'s qualifiers, helping ice a final appearance alongside teammates Chris Bailey, Vernon Norwood, Bryce Deadmon, and Rai Benjamin. On Sunday, with Wilson shelved, the men's U.S. sprinting team earned the gold medal anyway, besting Botswana to do it.
"It’s crazy. You know, you know you’re walking through, and everybody’s just like, ‘There’s Jay-Z.’ But, me, I’m starstruck," Wilson continued. "My parents are starstruck. Everybody’s starstruck. … It was amazing just to be in his presence."
James has shown no sign that would indicate he'd be slowing down anytime soon. The vet inked a two-year, $101.4 million contract in free agency with Los Angeles this summer, which will keep him under team control through the 2025-26 season.
