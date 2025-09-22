Ryder Cup Odds (USA Heavy Betting Favorite Over Europe at Bethpage)
There’s been minor fluctuation in the Ryder Cup betting odds over the last several months. Now, as we enter the week of the event, the oddsboards have mostly stabilized, with the only notable movement being Europe’s odds of winning getting longer.
Team USA is -145 at FanDuel to win the Ryder Cup, which are the same odds they had in July and just slightly shorter than in August after captain’s picks were announced.
However, Europe’s odds have gotten longer since then. In August, they were +145 at FanDuel. Now, they’re +170.
Ryder Cup Odds
- USA -145
- Europe +170
- Tie +1000
Oddsmakers favor a tight Ryder Cup, with the correct score prediction market set at USA 15-Europe 13 and USA 14.5 -Europe 13.5 at +950 odds at FanDuel. That would be the closest match since 2012 when Europe staged an incredible comeback in singles to beat the U.S. 14.5-13.5 in what’s remembered as the miracle, or meltdown, at Medinah, depending on who you ask.
That was also the last time a visiting team won the Ryder Cup. The U.S. won on home soil in 2016 and 2021 while Europe won in 2018 and 2023. All of those were decided by five points or more.
Europe returns the majority of the team that handled the U.S., 16.5-11.5, in Rome in 2023. Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm are the headliners, but they have a great mix of young stars like Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg and gritty veterans like Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood. Their only rookie is Rasmus Højgaard, who is also the only player who wasn't on the team in Rome. It was his twin brother, Nicolai.
The U.S. counters with the unquestioned best player in the world, Scottie Scheffler, as well as Ryder Cup veterans Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Collin Morikawa, and Xander Schauffele. The surrounding storyline was captain Keegan Bradley not selecting himself as a captain’s pick and opting instead for big hitters Sam Burns, Ben Griffin and Cameron Young. Bryson DeChambeau will also be heavily featured on the team.
Bethpage Black is famous for being a long and challenging course. It’s hosted two U.S. Opens and a PGA Championship, as well as several PGA Tour events. But the U.S. has set up this course to favor their big hitters and not penalize marginal misses. The expectation is birdies will be prevalent this week.
Tensions are high in the lead up to this event. Crowd rowdiness has already been discussed and we haven’t even gotten into practice rounds.
It should be a fantastic week at Bethpage, and if the odds hold true, a celebratory Sunday for the locals.
