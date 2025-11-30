Megan Thee Stallion has hilarious line to Klay Thompson after vintage Warriors game
It looks like that amazing Thanksgiving meal Megan Thee Stallion cooked for Klay Thompson's family paid off. Not to mention, she always has her man's back, even in the worst of time.
The Dallas Mavericks shooting guard was finally starting to come out of his 3-point shooting slump in the loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, and then last night, it was a vintage Splash Brothers Warriors performance against the crosstown Clippers, hitting six from beyond the arc in the second half to get a rare victory for the Mavs, 114-110.
His girlfriend, popstar Megan Thee Stallion, had been courtside for both games, sitting next to his mom Julie at the Lakers game, calling her the "number one stamp of approval" needed from Klay's family after she made a Turkey Day feast that was fit for a royal court.
Then Thompson, 35, finally realized that classic form that made him so feared, winning four NBA championships alongside his jump-shooting assassin legend teammate Steph Curry.
All of that good food didn't lead to the usual holiday coma by Saturday night, and the "Hot Girl Summer" hitmaker was extremely proud of her man after finishing the game with 23 points, giddily caught saying after the game, "Did you hear me screaming for you?"
Naturally Stallion, 30, born Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, also crushed her NBA WAG fit as well, flaunting the look on TikTok as well.
After buying a mansion together, and now spending Thanksgiving together, Thompson's game seems to finally be matching their on-fire relationship.
And to think there were so many haters out there ruthlessly blaming Stallion for Klay's struggles.
Home life is on lock down. Hopefully Klay can say the same for his vintage 3-point shooting form. Oh, and if you're wondering why he looked so good. She dressed him too.
