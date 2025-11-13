Attacking Megan Thee Stallion for Klay Thompson's bad play is disturbing indeed
First we had to defend Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha.
Now it looks like we'll have to do the same for his former Splash Brother Klay Thompson and his girlfriend, pop star Megan Thee Stallion.
It's hard to keep up with all the players and ex-players' podcasts, but on an episode of Barstool Sports' "Hoopin' N Hollerin'" with Patrick Beverley, Jason Williams, and Rone, the former Sacramento Kings fan-favorite Williams blamed Stallion for Thompson's bad play, which has gotten almost as much press as his relationship with the Grammy Award winner.
"I'm from West Virginia, man," Williams said. "I've been taught a lot from old folks, old white folks. It only takes one p**** to drag a battleship across the desert. That's how powerful it is."
"Klay Thompson, I ain't sayin' that's what it is," Williams unfortunately continued, who won an NBA championship with the Miami Heat, then made it clear. "But that might be what it is."
Thompson found out about the comments, and did something he rarely does, clapped back on social media.
“Referring to my GF as a ‘p***y’ is so disgusting and disturbing," Thompson wrote. "Especially from someone who played in the NBA . How would y[']all feel if I referred to your wives in such a way ? @patbev21... Do better fellas . Very disappointing.”
Blaming the girlfriend or wife is the norm, especially in the NBA
As I had argued in the Ayesha Curry attacks, no one is immune from this, as Klay rightfully calls it, "disgusting and disturbing" behavior.
If you follow social media on a regular basis, unfortunately a part of this job, much like Ayesha, the attacks on the "Hot Girl Summer" hitmaker had been bubbling ever since his slow start. When the four-time NBA champion and Golden State Warriors icon went viral for shooting backwards, the common theme was, blame Megan.
You see this way more in the NBA than the NFL, where Taylor Swift, Hailee Steinfeld, and Madison Beer are always watched as world famous WAGs, but never really blamed for poor play like famous NBA WAGs are. It's a consistent and alarming trend.
These professional athletes only have one person to blame — themselves
We've covered the Megan Thee Stallion - Klay Thompson relationship ever since the five-time NBA All-Star randomly showed up in her social media post sitting poolside as she posed in a bikini over the summer.
Their time together has been endearing and pure entertainment. If there is anyone to blame for Klay's play, it's Klay Thompson. Heck, Steph scored 46 points last night and Ayesha haters will still find a way to blame her for the Warriors' 7-6 record.
Stallion has been a loyal NBA WAG, even throughout all of his early season struggles, constantly having his back and consistently sharing in recent posts that her new single, "LOVER GIRL," is entirely about Thompson. Heck, it looks like they bought a mansion together already.
Leave Megan Thee Stallion alone
The same plea applies to White Chocolate and all of the other social media trolls that like to blame the women for the men's bad play. Just stop it.
Don't forget, Klay had two major injuries in consecutive years — a torn ACL in the 2019 NBA Finals, followed by a ruptured Achilles in November 2020.
At 35, Thompson might not have the same elite level of fitness that made him not only one of the greatest jump shooters of all time, but also an All-NBA defender.
So as Thompson would say, "Do better fellas."
