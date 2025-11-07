Megan Thee Stallion has Klay Thompson's back after embarrassing backwards shot
The former Splash Brother couldn't hit the ocean right now with his once-feared jump shot.
An absurd hyperbole for sure, but the Dallas Mavericks shooting guard has been benched with his early-season struggles, and the former Golden State Warriors fan favorite and four-time NBA champion went viral for all the wrong reasons last night when his attempted 3-pointer literally went backwards out of bounds in a 101-99 loss at home to equally struggling New Orleans Pelicans.
While the five-time NBA All-Star tries to find his form on the court, off of it continues to be domestic bliss with his girlfriend Megan Thee Stallion.
After buying a mansion together in less than six months as a couple, the pop star made it clear that she has Thompson's back in her latest Instagram Post, which was probably timed to deflect some of the heat aimed at her man.
"So today, I'm shooting [the video] my man, my man, my man, my baby, my baby," Stallion says in a clip from when she filmed her "LOVER GIRL" music video. "This is my song to Klay. This is the first n***** in [my] life who got a song out of me. Real 'Lover Girl' s**t."
"My man, my man, my man, my baby, my baby," is in the refrain from the new single, which is all about Thompson.
The clip is to tease out behind-the-scenes footage that the "Hot Girl Summer" hitmaker says is "coming soon," but the 30-year-old rapper-songwriter didn't build her massive following by accident, so she knows that if she can spin the narrative to be about her and Klay, that means less scrutiny on him for his cold streak.
It's that kind of marketing genius like that gets you 32.7 million Instagram and 16.6 million TikTok followers.
Stallion has also been loyally attending Mavericks games, often stealing the spotlight with her fantastic fits and even better impromptu dance moves.
Thompson claims "big things are coming."
“I’m gonna do great things," Klay said. "That’s coming. I know it is. I’m feeling like those first five games were hard for me to get my wind and get my legs under me. Now I’m finally feeling like myself again. And you just know as a shooter, when that ball is just effortlessly flicking off your wrist. You know big things are coming.”
Let's hope Thompson's game can catch fire like his lady. If not, Megan Thee Stallion probably has enough for both of them.
