Megan Thee Stallion turns heads with cowboy fit and dance after Mavericks loss
Klay Thompson has been on the struggling early in the NBA season for the Dallas Mavericks.
His girlfriend Megan Thee Stallion has not. In fact, the pop star has been on fire supporting her man, including sweet postgame hugs, while also dropping her new single, "LOVER GIRL."
RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion wears all-black stunner for Klay Thompson’s Mavs’ NBA opener
While the Grammy Award winning hip hop artist has been flexing some dramatic new moves in her accompanying music video after their summer adventures together, the 30-year-old hitmaker saved some impromptu groves after the Mavericks 101-94 loss to the defending NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder.
RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion gives Klay Thompson iced-out gift with heartfelt meaning
Stallion had jokes to start the night in a Texas appropriate cowboy hat and boots fit, completing the look with some unreal Dallas bling from head to toe, saying her four-time NBA champion and forever Golden State Warriors fan-favorite "better drop all of" the points.
Unfortunately the five-time All-Star only had eight points, averaging a pedestrian 9.3 so far this season as the Mavericks fell to 1-3.
Stallion was also all over the American Airlines Center with friends and family, going from courtside to presumably Thompson's player's box, where Klay's mother, Julie, was also having a great time. It now seems obvious that the awkward moment of the two sitting courtside not talking was merely bad time.
But we mentioned the impromptu grooves, which Stallion posted in an Instagram Reels after the defeat waiting for Thompson. Since if you look behind her, there is no left in the arena.
"This kinda it lol," Stallion wrote, obviously realizing it was all in good fun.
Stallion is enjoying the NBA WAG life so far, even if the former Splash Brother is having a hard time recreating the great times he had with Dub Nation a the height of his career, or over the summer with his pop-star girlfriend.
