Megan Thee Stallion, Klay Thompson allegedly buy mansion together in California
Well that escalated quickly.
Klay Thompson snuck into Megan Thee Stallion's social media post in early July, and before Halloween ends, the happy couple have allegedly bought a mansion together in less than four months!
The Grammy Award winner seemed to confirm the news leading her Instagram carousel post yesterday of two hands, one presumably of hers and the other looking like the four-time NBA champion's, shaped as a heart holding keys with the mansion in the background.
Klay, 35, now with the Dallas Mavericks, forever beloved by Golden State Warriors fans after winning four NBA titles with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, has played a starring role in Stallion's life ever since, and the two went from breakup rumors after his awkward answer in training camp, to possibly owning a house together.
Stallion, 30, also has been turning heads with her dance moves and fits at Thompson's Dallas games this season, and has been spotted hanging out with his mom, Julie, several times courtside and in his suite. Too bad the former Splash Brother hasn't been able to find the form that made him a Dub Nation icon.
As far as details on the new home, it's been reported that it's a "modern design with glass walls, marble floors, and breathtaking city views." That sounds like it could be Baldwin Hills in Los Angeles, which would make sense given Thompson's main residence during the offseason is in Dana Point, a fancy beach town near Newport Beach, California.
Stallion also wrote in the caption, “Building something real — together.”
The "Savage" hitmaker and her five-time NBA All-Star boyfriend have proven Shaq wrong yet again, not only lasting longer than six weeks, but already moving in together in less than six months.
