Megan Thee Stallion shows off makeup-free look spoiling Klay Thompson and his family

The NBA WAG made a feast for the Mavericks shooting guard that easily won Thanksgiving while still looking fantastic.

Matthew Graham

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson
Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson / IMAGO/NurPhoto

Klay Thompson's father's words proved not only prophetic, but the Los Angeles Lakers legend Mychal might have undersold it.

Megan Thee Stallion red carpet
IMAGO / WENN

The elder Thompson had revealed that the entire family was having dinner with his Dallas Mavericks shooting guard son's famous popstar girlfriend, Megan Thee Stallion, and shared he wasn't worried, saying, "All Black women are good cooks."

Well in the case of Stallion, born Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, she made a feast fit for a king and his court, looking fantastic while doing everything in the kitchen with a simple makeup-free, dressed down chef fit of a white tank top and red checkerboard pajama shorts.

The 30-year-old "Hot Girl Summer" hitmaker made so much food, it looks like she might have had an entire catering crew to make it happen. The final product looked amazing, and the four-time NBA champion was more than satisfied with the the restaurant worthy spread.

Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion / IMAGO/MediaPunch

"Thanksgiving with Thee Hot Girl Chef 👩🏾‍🍳," Stallion wrote in her Instagram caption.

In the voiceover video, Stallion also says, "I gotta show them that I love their son.”

Needless to say the Houston, Texas, native, who espouses her southern cooking religiously, having made Thompson a catfish delicacy over the summer that is now the five-time All-Star's favorite meal, more than proved that she's in love.

Klay Thompson, Megan Thee Stallion
@theestallion/Instagram

Buying a mansion together is also another tell. Stallion has also spent plenty of quality time with Thompson's mom, Julie, at Mavs games, rooting on the struggling Thompson.

In a beautiful setting that looks like Thompson's house overlooking the Pacific Ocean in Dana Point, California, the former Golden State Warriors fan favorite gave it a "10 out of 10" looking fully stuffed.

So while Klay continues to try to find his game on the court, Stallion is crushing it as his famous NBA WAG.

Klay Thompson, Megan Thee Stallion
Klay Thompson makes it clear that he and Megan Thee Stallion are still very much a couple. / Klay Thompson/Instagram

Matthew Graham
