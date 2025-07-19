The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Klay Thompson makes crazy amount of 3-pointers in a row with Megan Thee Stallion mojo

The Dallas Mavericks star is in elite form on and off the court these days.

Matt Ryan

Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) reacts during the third quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum.
Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) reacts during the third quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum.

While all the talk these days has been about Klay Thompson off the court, he just showed why he’s still one of the best shooters in the NBA.

The 35-year-old Thompson just finished his first season with the Dallas Mavericks after leaving fellow Splash Brother Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors where he won four championships together. He averaged 14.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game.

Klay Thompson
Klay enjoying his time in the Bahamas this offseason.

RELATED: Klay Thompson flexes elite $300k gift from new girlfriend Megan Thee Stallion

He went viral in the offseason when fans thought they spotted him in a Megan Thee Stallion bikini post. Thompson would later confirm it was him and posted pictures together with the rapper, whose real name is Megan Pete.

Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion
Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion in the Bahamas.

The couple just hard launched their relationship at Pete’s charity event, the Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York City where they had matching black fits.

While in NY, Thompson hit the court for some training where he hit an incredible 72 shots three-pointers in a row.

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion drops another bikini stunner on Klay Thompson Bahamas trip

While that’s amazing, Steph or course once outdid him with 105 in a row.

Still, Thompson is clearly winning on and off the court.

Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion
Klay Thompson/Instagram

