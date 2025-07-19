Klay Thompson makes crazy amount of 3-pointers in a row with Megan Thee Stallion mojo
While all the talk these days has been about Klay Thompson off the court, he just showed why he’s still one of the best shooters in the NBA.
The 35-year-old Thompson just finished his first season with the Dallas Mavericks after leaving fellow Splash Brother Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors where he won four championships together. He averaged 14.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game.
RELATED: Klay Thompson flexes elite $300k gift from new girlfriend Megan Thee Stallion
He went viral in the offseason when fans thought they spotted him in a Megan Thee Stallion bikini post. Thompson would later confirm it was him and posted pictures together with the rapper, whose real name is Megan Pete.
The couple just hard launched their relationship at Pete’s charity event, the Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York City where they had matching black fits.
While in NY, Thompson hit the court for some training where he hit an incredible 72 shots three-pointers in a row.
RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion drops another bikini stunner on Klay Thompson Bahamas trip
While that’s amazing, Steph or course once outdid him with 105 in a row.
Still, Thompson is clearly winning on and off the court.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Just like pops: Ayesha Curry shares baby Cai photo looking exactly like dad Steph
Cute couple: Paige Bueckers holds Azzi Fudd’s in adorable behind-the-scenes video
Speaking of…: Russell Wilson’s kids, wife Ciara do matching all-black fit photo for dad
Wowza: Serena Williams unrecognizable from playing days with new trimmed look
Awww: Brittany Mahomes gushes over cute baby Golden reunion after Miami trip