Rapper GloRilla spotted leaving Cabo nightclub with NBA star sparking rumors
Is another NBA star with another big-time rapper?
We already got Dallas Mavericks’ Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion officially hard launching their relationship after they were spotted in matching black fits at an event in New York City. Is her buddy GloRilla now with an NBA star herself?
We know GloRilla, whose real name is Gloria Hallelujah Woods, is a big fan of the NBA. She was spotted courtside in a stunning corset top while courtside at the All-Star Game. She’s also a big Pittsburgh Steelers fan as seen last year celebrating a win with Russell Wilson’s recording artist wife Ciara.
RELATED: GloRilla shocks with shirtless NFL star on cover of new single ‘Typa’
Now, the 25-year-old GloRilla who is from Memphis, Tennessee, was seen getting cozy in a Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, nightclub with Toronto Raptors player Brandon Ingram, 27. TMZ had the scoop.
RELATED: GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion link up at Super Bowl 59 for Eagles win
Was there true love up in the club?
It remains to be seen or if they were just partying together.
GloRilla, meanwhile, was recently arrested in Georgia for felony drug charges. She’s been selling T-shirts with her mug shot on them since.
Too bad Ingram was rocking that in the club.
If it’s true, Drake may not be the only rapper at Raptors games this upcoming season.
