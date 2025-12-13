Megan Thee Stallion crushes Klay Thompson cheating rumors with duo dance together

Megan Thee Stallion did not become a music star and A-list social media influencer by not paying attention.

So when an X story from a parody account went viral that proclaimed the rap star had cheated on her four-time NBA champion boyfriend Klay Thompson, ending their relationship, you knew Stallion, birth name Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, was going to bring a little extra sauce to her next post of the two of them together.

Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion | IMAGO/NurPhoto

And the "Hot Girl Summer" hitmaker certainly brought the heat.

The Dallas Mavericks shooting guard, coming off a 119-111 win over the Brooklyn Nets in which he scored 12 points, did his best to keep up by showing off his dance moves when his Grammy winning girlfriend wanted him to try on a stylish camouflage fit.

@theestallion/Instagram

"Pleaseeeee put that shit on baby 😂 #stylingmyman," Stallion wrote in the caption.

After the five-time NBA All-Star flexes the final look for his woman, wearing the iced-out captain's necklace that Stallion gifted him early in the NBA season, Stallion joins the mix to make it clear that the always entertaining couple is still very much together.

It's safe to say that Stallion even gets Klay to blush a little bit at the end with the steamy moves put on by the "WAP" dance machine in a small white top with matching shorts.

As was noted by some users when the video made the rounds on social media, Klay has definitely come out of his shell more with Stallion by his side.

There is literally almost nothing a woman can’t change in you once you in love with them🙂‍↕️.



This n*gga is said to be the most introverted teammate ever by all of his teammates.

Heck, he’s got less than 100 posts on a 12 year old Instagram account.



Now he all over social… https://t.co/10fXMrCBxy — DAMOLA 🏀⚽️ ⚾️🔞 (@holardamolar) December 13, 2025

Always beloved when Thompson, 35, played for the Golden State Warriors as Stephen Curry's Splash Brother, he was definitely charming, but introverted.

Now with Stallion by his side, his outgoing personality has blossomed, and while there are certainly some haters in the troll-world of NBA Twitter, the happy couple is making it clear that they are very much in love.

Megan Thee Stallion | IMAGO/Zuma Press Wire

