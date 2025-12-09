Megan Thee Stallion slays stylish golf fit in freezing cold with bf Klay Thompson

Megan Thee Stallion can make any fit a winning one. That’s just what she did on a freezing day out on the golf course with boyfriend and Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson.

Thompson went viral over the summer when he and the rapper — whose real name is Megan Pete — hard launched their relationship in matching looks in July. They’ve since been seen doing activities like out on Thompson’s boat where she crushed him in her fishing fit, and her cooking his family Thanksgiving dinner where even Klay’s dad Mychal Thompson was impressed.

Meg Thee Stallion cooked for her boyfriend Klay and his family for Thanksgiving ❤️



Klay says it was a "10 out of 10" and Klay's dad, Mychal, told Meg she 'could open her own restaurant' 👀💯



While it’s been a tough season for the 35-year-old vet Thompson, averaging just 11 points per game, his rapper girlfriend has been a hit at games like her leather outfit in Oklahoma City that had the whole arena looking at her, and her insane WAG fit while giving him a smooch.

With the Mavericks off until Friday, Thompson took to the golf course with Pete documenting the windy, cold day while crushing her look as his caddy.

She did putt and take some practice swings herself.

It was so windy that at one point Klay’s hat blew off.

The four-time NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors would then go home and warm up on the couch for some video games enjoying his off day.

Thanks to Megan Thee Stallion we got to see what Thompson’s day off was like.

