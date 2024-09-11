Joe Buck’s Wife, Michelle Beisner, Needed Surgery After Being Hit by Buck’s Golf Shot
Joe Buck called five U.S. Opens for Fox from 2015 to '19, in addition to his baseball and football duties.
Thankfully, he didn't play in any of them.
In a light-hearted Wednesday afternoon report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, it was revealed that Buck recently hit an errant golf shot that injured his wife, ESPN reporter Michelle Beisner-Buck.
"(Beisner-Buck) underwent surgery today to repair nerve damage in her fractured ankle that occurred during a freak accident when her husband Joe accidentally drove a golf ball into it, per sources," Schefter wrote—alongside a picture of Beisner-Buck giving a thumbs up in a hospital bed.
Beisner-Buck indicated to Schefter that she is "getting ready to roll back."
In the aftermath of Schefter's report, Buck posted a video on social media in which he detailed the nature of the accident.
The two television journalists have been married since 2014; they have two sons.
Beisner-Buck, a former Denver Broncos cheerleader, has worked for ESPN since '14. Buck has served as the play-by-play voice of Monday Night Football for the network since 2022.