SI

Joe Buck’s Wife, Michelle Beisner, Needed Surgery After Being Hit by Buck’s Golf Shot

One ESPN broadcaster's golf shot briefly knocked another out of action.

Patrick Andres

Oct 24, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; ESPN feature reporter Michelle Beisner before the game between the against the Houston Texans against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.
Oct 24, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; ESPN feature reporter Michelle Beisner before the game between the against the Houston Texans against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Joe Buck called five U.S. Opens for Fox from 2015 to '19, in addition to his baseball and football duties.

Thankfully, he didn't play in any of them.

In a light-hearted Wednesday afternoon report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, it was revealed that Buck recently hit an errant golf shot that injured his wife, ESPN reporter Michelle Beisner-Buck.

"(Beisner-Buck) underwent surgery today to repair nerve damage in her fractured ankle that occurred during a freak accident when her husband Joe accidentally drove a golf ball into it, per sources," Schefter wrote—alongside a picture of Beisner-Buck giving a thumbs up in a hospital bed.

Beisner-Buck indicated to Schefter that she is "getting ready to roll back."

In the aftermath of Schefter's report, Buck posted a video on social media in which he detailed the nature of the accident.

The two television journalists have been married since 2014; they have two sons.

Beisner-Buck, a former Denver Broncos cheerleader, has worked for ESPN since '14. Buck has served as the play-by-play voice of Monday Night Football for the network since 2022.

Published |Modified
Patrick Andres

PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/Media