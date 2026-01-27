Mike McCarthy Expresses Excitement to Coach His Hometown Steelers

Mike McCarthy was officially introduced as the Steelers’ new head coach on Tuesday.

While the reaction from fans has been mixed with most of it being negative, McCarthy himself is pumped up to be coaching in his hometown of Pittsburgh. He shared his first public statement on Tuesday ahead of his introductory press conference.

“Often times, coaches and players put on new team colors, and it takes a minute to feel comfortable in them," said McCarthy. "But, if you are blessed beyond measure, one day you put on the colors you've worn since you were brought home from Mercy Hospital.”

Mike McCarthy on being named the Steelers head coach: pic.twitter.com/aSM3hcw5jN — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 27, 2026

When McCarthy repeated the opening remark to start his press conference on Tuesday, he quickly got choked up when talking about how much Pittsburgh and the Steelers organization means to him. And, of course, he joked that his family being in the front added to his emotions.

It’s clear that McCarthy just got the job he’s always dreamed of having

Pittsburgh is his world pic.twitter.com/Hdudjh5vwM — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 27, 2026

McCarthy went on to thank everyone in the Steelers organization who gave him the opportunity to take on this new role, while also paying tribute to the most recent Pittsburgh coaches—Mike Tomlin and Bill Cowher. McCarthy is notably just the fourth Steelers coach since 1969.

"I want to express my gratitude to Art Rooney, Omar Khan, Dan Rooney and the entire Steelers organization for the trust they have placed in me to represent one of the most storied franchises in all of sports. I understand—and embrace—the responsibility, the privilege and the weight that comes with this stewardship. This city, this franchise and this fan base mean the world to me – because Pittsburgh is my world.

"I need to thank two men I'm so fortunate to call friends: Mike Tomlin and Bill Cowher. They represented this organization with such class and I'm honored to follow them. They left the proverbial cupboard full.”

McCarthy ended his statement by emphasizing how his goal is to bring a seventh championship title to Pittsburgh. Coincidentally, McCarthy’s one Super Bowl win came with the Packers when they beat the Steelers in the 2010 season. Owner Art Rooney II told media on Sunday that one of the biggest reasons the organization hired McCarthy was because they believe he will deliver on the championship promise. We’ll see if that happens.

