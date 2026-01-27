Mike McCarthy Makes First Public Comments on Aaron Rodgers Since Taking Steelers Job

The Steelers introduced new coach Mike McCarthy in a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, and it didn't take long for someone to ask him about quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The coach, who worked with Rodgers as the head coach of Green Bay from 2006 to 2018, then made it explicitly clear how he'd feel about the vet QB coming back to the Burgh for another year.

"Definitely," McCarthy said, asked if he'd like Rodgers in Black and Gold for 2026. "I don't know why you wouldn't."

The ex-Cowboys coach added that he has spoken with Rodgers, and "thought he was a great asset for the team." He also said he believes players need some time away to process as serious a decision as Rodgers is weighing.

Mike McCarthy: "Definitely. I mean, I don't see why you wouldn't... I watched most of the Pittsburgh games on TV, and I thought he was a great asset for the team." 🏈🎙️ #NFL pic.twitter.com/mTRMntnHHI — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 27, 2026

Rodgers signed a one-year contract with Pittsburgh over the 2025 offseason. His time at Acrisure went relatively well, though it did end with a crash, rather than a bang. The QB also made clear that head coach Mike Tomlin was a huge piece of his choice to join the Steelers. So now that Tomlin has stepped down, there's been speculation that the QB will ultimately retire rather than play another year.

That said, McCarthy might be an enticing leader for him. The pair did win a Super Bowl together in the 2010 season ... though the Steelers insist that that history didn't have anything to do with his hire.

If Rodgers doesn't return, McCarthy added that he is "really excited" about 2025 draft pick Will Howard.

"I'm anxious to work with him," McCarthy said. "It would be really great to have Aaron back, but Will and Mason [Rudolph], I'm excited to get started with them."

All in all, it sounds like the ball is in Rodgers's court. The Steelers have left the door open to a return, and McCarthy appears intrigued by one, too. Hopefully, everyone can put their heads together and make a decision sometime soon.

