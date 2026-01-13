Mike Tomlin Releases Statement on Decision to Step Down as Steelers Head Coach

On Monday night, the Steelers lost to the Texans, 30-6, and were eliminated from the NFL playoffs. It turned out to be the end of an era.

Less than 24 hours after Pittsburgh’s season ended, longtime head coach Mike Tomlin stepped down from his position with the franchise. Tomlin was the NFL’s longest-tenured head coach, having stood on the sideline since 2007 for the Steelers. He enjoyed great success from the moment he took over, winning the Super Bowl in 2009 and famously posting a winning record in almost every season at the helm in Pittsburgh, never dipping below .500 (which his Steelers finished at just three times).

Shortly after the news broke of his decision Tomlin released his own statement to pair with owner Art Rooney II’s, saying he made the call after “much thought and reflection” and expressed gratitude for his time with the organization.

“After much thought and reflection, I have decided to step down as head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers,” Tomlin’s statement read. “The organization has been a huge part of my life for many years, and it has been an absolute honor to lead this team. I am deeply grateful to Art Rooney II and the late Ambassador Rooney for their trust and support. I am also thankful to the players who gave everything they had every day, and to the coaches and staff whose commitment and dedication made this journey so meaningful.



I want to also thank Steelers Nation. Your passion, loyalty, and high expectations represent what makes this franchise truly special. Coaching in Pittsburgh is unlike anywhere else, and I will always take great pride in having been a steward of this team.



“While this chapter comes to a close, my respect and love for the Pittsburgh Steelers will never change. I am excited for what the future holds for this organization, and I will forever be grateful for my time coaching in Pittsburgh.”

Tomlin walks away after 19 seasons in Pittsburgh and finishes with a lifetime coaching record of 193-114-2. He went 8-12 in postseason appearances and, while he never suffered a losing season, ends his Steelers tenure having last won a playoff game in 2017.

It’s not clear what’s next for the veteran coach. A foray into television would be lucrative and keep him in close proximity to the game. But Tomlin may opt to step right back into the grind and interview for one of the eight other head coach positions across the league. Or jump on someone else’s coaching staff (notably, in those cases, the Steelers would need to release his rights and could negotiate a trade with whatever new team he would be going to in return for the rights). Even though his time with the Steelers didn’t end on a high note, he is one of the most highly-respected personalities in the NFL. Tomlin will not lack for options.

For the first time since the Bush administration, Tomlin will not be seen on the sideline in Pittsburgh. A massive change.

