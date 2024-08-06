MyKayla Skinner 'heartbroken' from Simone Biles fallout: 'enough is enough'
The back-and-forth between Simone Biles and MyKayla Skinner has resulted in Skinner pleading for Biles to tell her followers to stop with the online ugliness that Skinner says has gotten out of hand.
Skinner's emotional request for Biles to tell her followers to lay off should, hopefully, put an end to this petty but increasingly serious and hate-filled posts by fans and followers.
If you're on Team Simone, you should be all smiles right now with her unbelievable redemption tour at the Olympic Games Paris 2024. Skinner may have felt a bit of envy watching Team USA.
But give Skinner, 27, a pass, a break, whatever on this one. She retired from professional gymnastics three years ago and probably misses it.
This whole drama started when Skinner posted a snide remark on social media questioning Team USA's work ethic heading into the Olympic Games Paris 2024. People were even confusing McKayla with MyKayla.
Per People, Skinner later said that her comments were "misinterpreted" and eventually issued a statement apologizing.
Bottom line: Biles felt like she had to defend herself.
Clearly tough as nails, she'll stand up for what she beliefs -- and she has.
RELATED: Simone Biles defends husband Jonathan Owens wearing her medals
As a future wanna-be mother, Simone should know that it's time to help out a former teammate, who maybe doesn't fully deserve it, and wrap this up.
RELATED: Simone Biles 'definitely' wants to be a mom; 2028 Olympics still in play?
We don't need this in what has thus far has been a joyous, incredible Olympics.
Time for a truce.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Duplantis’ date: GF Desiré Inglander blowing up after Armand Duplantis’ epic celebration
How much?!: Snoop Dogg’s alleged Paris Olympics payday has fans reeling
U-S-Nay: Why Olympic darling Duplantis chose Sweden over the United States
Sprinting stunner: Meet Ewa Swoboda: Viral tattooed Polish sprinter and Barbie model
$$$: How much gold is in a 2024 Olympic gold medal and what is one worth?