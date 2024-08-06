Simone Biles Shares Special Message on Husband Jonathan Owens’s Support at Olympics
The world was watching as Simone Biles competed in what could be the last Olympics of her decorated career this summer. Biles’s world, however, was sitting several rows up in the stands at Bercy Arena, holding a piece of paper and a pencil and furiously scribbling down notes.
Within the last month, Biles and her husband, NFL star Jonathan Owens, have arguably stolen the spotlight as the most adorable couple at the Paris Games. The 11-time Olympic medalist opened up about Owens’s constant, unwavering support in a recent interview with NBC’s Mike Tirico.
“It means the world to me,” Biles said. “I feel like we support each other so much. So, for the Bears to let him come to Paris to support me, I just couldn’t have asked for anything more, especially on such a big stage like this, a big part of my life, it’s monumental. I was super happy to have him here.”
Owens was granted special permission by the Chicago Bears in the NFL offseason to leave training camp and travel to Paris to watch Biles compete on the international stage. It marked the first time Owens saw his wife compete in the Olympics, as Owens wasn’t allowed to travel to the Tokyo Games in 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“I feel like we’re both each other’s emotional support people,” Biles continued. “For him to watch me do what I love and be in a good mental space, I know that meant the world to both of us.”
Tirico also surprised Biles with a sneaky question about the future—the Bears’ future, that is. Does Chicago have a fighting chance against the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers in the NFC North this season?
“I’m not too good at football, so whatever team my husband is on, they’re going to do well,” Biles said with a wide smile.