NBA draft viral sensation Chloe Kitts has 2-word post for Raptors after controversy
It was Collin Murray-Boyles’ big night in the NBA draft, but it got overshadowed by his reaction to getting drafted by the Toronto Raptors, and by his basketball girlfriend who had her own reaction to him going to Canada.
Murray-Boyles out of the South Carolina Gamecocks was a surprise pick to Toronto at No. 9 overall, and his initial F-bomb reaction went viral — the Raptors even produced a deleted version for the team’s social media.
RELATED: Dylan Harper’s mom turns heads on night Spurs select him No. 2 in NBA draft
Here’s the original version of what happened:
Later on in the night, the 20-year-old Murray-Boyles said he was just in “disbelief” but that it was “not a bad thing.”
RELATED: Who is Cooper Flagg’s twin brother Ace at the 2025 NBA Draft
His girlfriend Chloe Kitts, who is also a star South Carolina basketball player, also went viral in the night for her red-dress fit while there to support her man. She kept supporting him on social media afterward with her own reaction to the Toronto pick with the “oh heyyy 🥰🥰🥰.”
No matter what team selected, no doubt Murray-Boyles is grateful the opportunity and Kitts is proud of him. She’ll just have to travel a bit farther — and go through customs — to see him at home games.
Murray-Boyles is from South Carolina while Kitts is from Florida. They have been dating since 2023 but didn’t go IG official until December of 2024.
Murray-Boyles’ NBA beginning with Toronto started with a bit of a stir, but it’s clear Kitts has his back.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Offish?: UConn’s Azzi Fudd shows off ‘Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend’ iPhone cover
Speaking of: Paige Bueckers crushes Texas Rangers fit, first pitch with Wings teammates
Humble digs: NBA MVP SGA’s $3.9M Oklahoma mansion doesn’t have many bedrooms
Prime hang: Travis Hunter visits Deion on his Texas ranch fishing amid health concerns
Ahhh: Vanessa Bryant posts heart-melting photos with birthday-girl daughter Capri