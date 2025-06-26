The Athlete Lifestyle logo

NBA draft viral sensation Chloe Kitts has 2-word post for Raptors after controversy

The South Carolina women’s basketball star and girlfriend of Toronto pick Collin Murray-Boyles reacts after his F-bomb moment.

Matt Ryan

Collin Murray-Boyles embraces girlfriend Chloe Kitts after being selected as the ninth pick by the Toronto Raptors in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center.
Collin Murray-Boyles embraces girlfriend Chloe Kitts after being selected as the ninth pick by the Toronto Raptors in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

It was Collin Murray-Boyles’ big night in the NBA draft, but it got overshadowed by his reaction to getting drafted by the Toronto Raptors, and by his basketball girlfriend who had her own reaction to him going to Canada.

Murray-Boyles out of the South Carolina Gamecocks was a surprise pick to Toronto at No. 9 overall, and his initial F-bomb reaction went viral — the Raptors even produced a deleted version for the team’s social media.

Here’s the original version of what happened:

Later on in the night, the 20-year-old Murray-Boyles said he was just in “disbelief” but that it was “not a bad thing.”

His girlfriend Chloe Kitts, who is also a star South Carolina basketball player, also went viral in the night for her red-dress fit while there to support her man. She kept supporting him on social media afterward with her own reaction to the Toronto pick with the “oh heyyy 🥰🥰🥰.”

Chloe Kitts
Chloe Kitts/Instagram

No matter what team selected, no doubt Murray-Boyles is grateful the opportunity and Kitts is proud of him. She’ll just have to travel a bit farther — and go through customs — to see him at home games.

Murray-Boyles is from South Carolina while Kitts is from Florida. They have been dating since 2023 but didn’t go IG official until December of 2024.

Murray-Boyles’ NBA beginning with Toronto started with a bit of a stir, but it’s clear Kitts has his back.

Chloe Kitts and Collin Murray-Boyles
Chloe Kitts/Instagram

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

