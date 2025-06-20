Kendall Jenner lounges poolside in cheeky burgundy bikini
Kendall Jenner — Kardashian, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, Devin Booker's ex and (much) more — nearly broke the internet with a series of thong bikini shots from a new photo shoot.
Jenner dropped jaws on Tuesday, June 17, when sharing an Instagram carousel filled with radiant photos, glowing in the sunlight and lounging poolside (and, in some shots, in the pool itself).
The reality star flaunted her tanned and toned body in every snap, with the artsy pictures depicting both Jenner herself and her reflection rippling in the pool.
RELATED: Kendall Jenner’s stylistic summer photos: bikini shots, equestrian love affair
In the first picture in the carousel, Jenner arched her body on a velvet lounge chair next to the glimmering infinity pool. The model went with a natural, golden makeup look for the shoot, instead letting her body (and that enviable two-piece) do the talking.
Jenner, having seemingly taken a dip in the water, wore her raven hair in a low updo, with two pieces framing her face.
RELATED: Kendall Jenner slays with iconic Victoria Beckham leg-up couch pose (PHOTO)
In another photo from the shoot, Jenner showed off the backside of the wine-colored bikini, this time sitting on the edge of the pool. Water droplets dripped off her back as the sunlight and pool once again reflected radiantly against her skin.
"Sun, water, mountains… and Kendall. Nature just found its match ☀️🌊⛰️," one fan gushed in the comments section.
"Oh my God you are a goddess 🔥," another wrote.
"UNREAL KENNY🔥," a third user praised in all caps.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Bittersweet: Vanessa Bryant shares tear-jerking photo of Kobe, Gigi, on special day
Speaking of: Natalia Bryant flashes perfect smile with mom Vanessa, tiny dog in NYC
Uh oh: Lakers hater Bill Simmons compares NBA MVP SGA to Kobe Bryant
Plus won: Livvy Dunne rocks unreal Paul Skenes LSU-Pirates custom combo jersey
Grooving: UConn Star Azzi Fudd does perfect coordinated dance with new teammate