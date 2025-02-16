NBA WAG Katya Elise Henry swoons over Heat star Tyler Herro's 3-point contest win
Miami Heat star Tyler Herro caught fire in the final round of the NBA three-point contest on Saturday night, taking down Darius Garland of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Buddy Hield of the Golden State Warriors to win the competition.
Herro became the fifth player in Heat history to win the three-point showdown.
The sharpshooter had the crowd on its feet inside the Chase Center in San Francisco, including girlfriend Katya Elise Henry, who was cheering him on from the crowd.
MORE: Tyler Herro's gf Katya Elise Henry slays sheer tube top for NBA 3-point contest
After Herro claimed the title, Katya took to Instagram to celebrate his achievement with a post for her 7.6 million followers. All that she needed to express her thoughts were a handful of clapping hands emojis.
MORE: Katya Elise Henry's steamy Harry Potter costume is NBA WAG HOF-worthy
The smile says it all. Herro, who is having the best year of his NBA career with 23.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game, will play in his first NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night.
MORE: NBA WAG Katya Elise Henry crushes Tyler Herro's bday in sheer black top
Katya and Herro have been dating since 2020. They initially linked up during the COVID-19 pandemic. Along with being a fitness model, the 29-year-old is the owner of her own bathing suit business, Kiss My Peach Swimwear.
Katya Elise and Herro had their first child together, a daughter named Zya, in September 2021. In January 2023, the couple welcomed their second child, a son named Harlem.
The happy couple is still going strong and now has the second-half of the NBA season to look forward to after his strong showing on All-Star Weekend.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New Miss: Landry Kiffin crushes dad Lane in ab-flexing, shoestring crop top for pilates
Not Florida: Why Kendrick Lamar had ‘Gloria’ jacket for Super Bowl halftime show
Flying indeed: Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa rocks amazing Eagles fit
Adorable alert: Steph Curry’s wife Ayesha shares rare baby Cai photo on hike
Jorts they ain’t: Livvy Dunne reveals full Daisy Dukes fit with knee-high black boots