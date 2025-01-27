NFL star’s 7 year old is almost as tall as Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles in photo
Jordan Chiles stands at 4-foot-11, but is a larger-than-life figure in the gymnastics world.
The gold medalist gymnast who now is competing again for the UCLA Bruins and is back in the spotlight after starring in the 2024 Summer Games in Paris. She has already scored a perfect 10 on the uneven bars in her Big Ten debut.
The 23-year-old Chiles has been announced as a rookie model for the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, was gifted a Chanel bag from rapper Megan Thee Stallion, and has been delivering stunning looks at Houston Rockets games after shaking off her bronze medal controversy.
The star got some adorable visitors when Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly took their twin daughters Sawyer and Chandler, 7, as well as daughters Hunter, 6, and Tyler, 4, to watch Chiles. They even got to meet her and posed for a photo. Kelly said, “Idol met ✅.”
You can see Sawyer and Chandler are almost as tall already as Chiles.
Matthew and Kelly also seemed to be enjoying the previous moment.
As did the girls.
After meeting Chiles, the girls showed off their incredible gymnastics skills themselves, whirling around on the mat in impressive fashion.
What an amazing memory for the girls. Thanks to Kelly Stafford for sharing.
