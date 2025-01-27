The Athlete Lifestyle logo

NFL star’s 7 year old is almost as tall as Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles in photo

The Olympic golds medalist and UCLA gymnast poses with some special visitors in Los Angeles.

Matt Ryan

Jordan Chiles of the United States competes on the floor exercise during the women’s team final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena.
Jordan Chiles of the United States competes on the floor exercise during the women’s team final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Jordan Chiles stands at 4-foot-11, but is a larger-than-life figure in the gymnastics world.

The gold medalist gymnast who now is competing again for the UCLA Bruins and is back in the spotlight after starring in the 2024 Summer Games in Paris. She has already scored a perfect 10 on the uneven bars in her Big Ten debut.

The 23-year-old Chiles has been announced as a rookie model for the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, was gifted a Chanel bag from rapper Megan Thee Stallion, and has been delivering stunning looks at Houston Rockets games after shaking off her bronze medal controversy.

The star got some adorable visitors when Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly took their twin daughters Sawyer and Chandler, 7, as well as daughters Hunter, 6, and Tyler, 4, to watch Chiles. They even got to meet her and posed for a photo. Kelly said, “Idol met ✅.”

Jordan Chiles
Kelly Stafford/Instagram

You can see Sawyer and Chandler are almost as tall already as Chiles.

Matthew and Kelly also seemed to be enjoying the previous moment.

Matthew Stafford and Kelly Stafford
Kelly Stafford/Instagram

As did the girls.

Stafford twins
Kelly Stafford/Instagram

After meeting Chiles, the girls showed off their incredible gymnastics skills themselves, whirling around on the mat in impressive fashion.

Stafford daughter
Kelly Stafford/Instagram
Stafford daughter
Kelly Stafford/Instagram

What an amazing memory for the girls. Thanks to Kelly Stafford for sharing.

