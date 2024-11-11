Jordan Chiles flexes gymnastics leap in unreal SI Swimsuit one-piece
While Team USA gymnast Jordan Chiles continues to fight for justice to reclaim the bronze medal she won in the individual floor exercise final at the 2024 Paris Olympics, she announced some major news on Nov. 11.
The 23-year-old, who recently wrapped up the Gold Over America Tour alongside Simone Biles, revealed she's making her Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit debut. The Oregon native will be featured alongside her Olympic teammate Suni Lee, who announced her debut last week.
The first picture from Chiles photoshoot stunned fellow gymnast Livvy Dunne, and numerous fellow athletes. "Oh yea🔥," Dunne wrote. Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink commented, "Unreallll❤️❤️."
The iconic magazine shared the post in tandem with Chiles on Instagram and wrote in part, "Beyond being an incredible athlete she is also an advocate for body positivity and mental health and we’re beyond excited to welcome her to the to the fold in the forthcoming 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue as an athlete."
While the issue won't debut until May, SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day told the outlet why Chiles was such a perfect fit for this year's selection.
"This remarkable group, featuring Olympic medalists, world champions, and record holders, embodies the next generation of all-stars poised to transform the world of sports," Day explained.
"They defy stereotypes and champion equality, inspiring young girls to envision themselves as both athletes and leaders. At SI Swimsuit, we’ve always celebrated the future of women, and there’s no better way to honor these remarkable achievements than by featuring them on the pages of our issue.”
