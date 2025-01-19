The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Jordan Chiles is a perfect 10 in UCLA gymnastics' Big Ten debut

Olympic champion Jordan Chiles made her Big Ten debut in stunning fashion for UCLA gymnastics.

UCLA gymnast and Olympic champion Jordan Chiles performs the floor routine.
UCLA gymnast and Olympic champion Jordan Chiles performs the floor routine.

Olympic champion Jordan Chiles was a star at the 2024 Paris Olympics and she is now back to making her impact felt in the NCAA as a member of the UCLA gymnastics team.

Despite the bronze medal controversy at the Paris Games, she has continued to thrive as the saga plays out.

Chiles has been announced as a rookie model for the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, was gifted a Chanel bag from rapper Megan Thee Stallion, and has been delivering stunning looks at Houston Rockets games in recent weeks.

Now, she's back to crushing it on the mat for the Bruins.

Chiles shined in her first Big Ten meet, scoring a perfect 10 on the uneven bars. She is now tied for No. 6 on UCLA's all-time list for perfect 10s with nine.

Jordan Chiles, UCLA gymnastics
Jordan Chiles celebrates scoring a perfect 10 on the uneven bars.

Chiles continued to stand out, delivering a nearly perfect floor routine, 9.950, as UCLA began pulling away from Maryland.

The Bruins ultimately won the meet, 197.550-194.850, while Chiles won the individual all-around event with a score of 39.500.

Jordan Chiles, UCLA gymnastics
Jordan Chiles performs the floor routine in her Big Ten debut.

During her previous two years as a member of the UCLA gymnastics team, Chiles won two Pac-12 titles and two NCAA championships.

Now, she'll have more opportunities to add hardware to her trophy case.

