The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Normani flaunts oval-cut diamond DK Metcalf engagement ring with single emoji

The R&B pop star finally gave fans a close-up look of her huge rock with the surprise engagement to new Pittsburgh wide receiver DK Metcalf.

Matthew Graham

IMAGO / ABACAPRESS
In this story:

DK Metcalf exclaimed, "Hold that ring up, baby!"

The new Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver, in a surprise trade from the Seattle Seahawks, celebrated his monster contract extension (that is still mirky on final details between four years, $132 million, and five years, $150 million, with guaranteed money unusually still not confirmed as of this posting), upstaged himself in his intro press conference by revealing he was engaged to R&B popstar Normani, then asking his fiancée to flex that engagement ring.

RELATED: DK Metcalf's gf Normani posts rare couples photo with Ciara, Russell Wilson

Normani
Normani attends the 2025 Moschino show during Milan Fashion Week. / IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

When asked for details, the 27-year-old All-Pro said with a wide smile, "Just thought about getting the whole family together for a big kumbaya, and you know, joining our families with a ring."

It was hard to get a close-up of the huge engagement ring, but then in coordination with Vogue magazine, the "Love Lies" hitmaker reposted a close-up on her Instagram Stories of her gorgeous oval-cut rock.

RELATED: Ex-Seahawks QB Russell Wilson’s priceless reaction to DK Metcalf, Normani engagement

Normani, DK Metcalf
Normani/Instagram

The former Fifth Harmony member added a white/silver heart emoji, which symbolizes "love, support, close bonds, and admiration." Duh! That would make sense for an engagement.

“Oh my goodness, honestly, I knew absolutely nothing,” Normani told Vogue magazine in their exclusive. “As oblivious as oblivious can get, that was pretty much me. I was just thinking, ‘Okay, cool. This is a great opportunity for our families to get together, enjoy each other, and spend quality time together.’”

Quality time ended in an exciting engagement and a huge new deal for her fiancé. Win win!

Normani
IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Gaga MVP: Michael Jordan-obsessed Jalen Hurts spotted having dinner with hero

Mama mia: Brittany Mahomes has ‘proud’ mom moment with 8-week-old Golden

Out-Dunne: ‘Love Island’ heartthrob Rob Rausch upstages Livvy at last LSU meet

Ahhh: ESPN’s Molly Qerim gets one-word high praise from $100M-man Stephen A.

Supermom: Tom Brady’s ex Gisele Bundchen spotted first time after baby with daughter

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Relationships