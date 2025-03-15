Normani flaunts oval-cut diamond DK Metcalf engagement ring with single emoji
DK Metcalf exclaimed, "Hold that ring up, baby!"
The new Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver, in a surprise trade from the Seattle Seahawks, celebrated his monster contract extension (that is still mirky on final details between four years, $132 million, and five years, $150 million, with guaranteed money unusually still not confirmed as of this posting), upstaged himself in his intro press conference by revealing he was engaged to R&B popstar Normani, then asking his fiancée to flex that engagement ring.
When asked for details, the 27-year-old All-Pro said with a wide smile, "Just thought about getting the whole family together for a big kumbaya, and you know, joining our families with a ring."
It was hard to get a close-up of the huge engagement ring, but then in coordination with Vogue magazine, the "Love Lies" hitmaker reposted a close-up on her Instagram Stories of her gorgeous oval-cut rock.
The former Fifth Harmony member added a white/silver heart emoji, which symbolizes "love, support, close bonds, and admiration." Duh! That would make sense for an engagement.
“Oh my goodness, honestly, I knew absolutely nothing,” Normani told Vogue magazine in their exclusive. “As oblivious as oblivious can get, that was pretty much me. I was just thinking, ‘Okay, cool. This is a great opportunity for our families to get together, enjoy each other, and spend quality time together.’”
Quality time ended in an exciting engagement and a huge new deal for her fiancé. Win win!
