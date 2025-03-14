DK Metcalf Addresses Steelers QB Situation
The Pittsburgh Steelers, even after signing Mason Rudolph, may not have their starting quarterback in place for the 2025 season.
That reality hasn't discouraged new Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf though, who told reporters during his introductory press conference that he's putting his full trust into the team's decision-makers to sort out the situation.
"I'm not making the decision in the quarterback room, so I'm just gonna try to do the best of my abilities to help whoever they have out there throwing the football," Metcalf said. "They make the correct decisions to bring the quarterback in here, so I'm just gon' roll with that."
As everyone knows all too well at this point, Pittsburgh remains embroiled in the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes, if it's even fair to categorize it as such.
Despite a 5-12 season with the New York Jets that was nothing short of disastrous, however, the 41-year-old still proved that he has plenty left in the tank as he threw for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
Rodgers isn't the same player he was when winning any of his four MVP awards, but the truth is that of the signal callers still available, he would give the Steelers their best shot of vaulting into contention next year.
The issue at hand is that it's anyone's best guess as to when he either chooses his next team or retires, which likely pressured Pittsburgh to go forth and bring Rudolph back as a contingency plan.
Russell Wilson is still lingering out there as well, but the Steelers don't appear thrilled about the prospects of retaining him considering how poorly the 2024 campaign concluded for all parties involved.
His connection with Metcalf, which dates back to their time together in Seattle from 2019 to 2021, may aid his case for a return, but he's certainly not at the top of Pittsburgh's wishlist.
Any signal caller that starts for the team will step into a rather favorable situation given the supporting cast, which is a leading reason why there's some optimism that Rodgers will ultimately don the black and gold.
Even so, Metcalf made it clear that he won't be recruiting a quarterback and will let the circumstances play out however they may.
"This is a historic organization," he said. "They've done the recruiting before I even got here. Whoever wants to come here and try to win as many games as we can, they can join us. But if not, good luck on the other side."
