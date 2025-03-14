Seahawks GM's comments on DK Metcalf prove why trade was necessary
DK Metcalf's time with the Seattle Seahawks has come to an end, and in a way, it's almost bittersweet.
On one hand, Metcalf was one of the NFL's better receivers throughout his six years in Seattle. The 27-year-old had at least 900 receiving yards and five touchdowns every year, and his combination of size and speed made him a delight to watch.
On the other hand, it was becoming increasingly clear that Seattle wasn't going to be Metcalf's long-term home. The trade rumors were a constant long before one finally happened, and his contract situation only added fuel to the fire. At the very least, the Seahawks were not going to sign him to the five-year, $150 million deal the Pittsburgh Steelers gave him immediately after the trade.
If it wasn't already clear that the Metcalf trade needed to happen, then Seahawks general manager John Schneider's comments on Thursday really drive the point home.
"There were discussions, DK and I were having a lot of personal discussions," Schneider told reporters. "I thought we could fix it, handle it, whatever it was, and at the end of the day, it was a no and he wanted to be traded. So we pivoted and moved forward. We want guys who want to be here, we want guys that believe in what we're doing, and for whatever reason or another, he just wanted to move on and get a fresh start."
By the time Metcalf requested a trade last week, the relationship between him and the Seahawks was clearly too far gone. It's not exactly surprising, but it adds more context to the saga.
Metcalf may be a very good receiver, but if he didn't want to be in Seattle long-term, then allowing him a chance at a fresh start was for the best.
