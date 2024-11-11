Olivia Culpo reveals her favorite seatmate at 49ers games, and it's not who you'd expect
“Twin, where have you been?”
That’s the question Olivia Culpo posed in an Instagram Reel on Sunday, November 10. The model, influencer, and wife of San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffery posted a reel to Instagram on Sunday, November 10, which featured her mother-in-law, Lisa McCaffery.
“When you’re reunited with your MIL after 10 weeks without football,” the 32-year-old wrote in the Reel’s text overlay. The duo performed an emotional pantomime set to the frequently-memeified song “Made for You” by Muni Long. The lyrics, “Nobody knows me like you do, nobody gon' love me quite like you,” have become a sort of anthem for besties on TikTok. The two women acted their hearts out as they lip-synched to the ballad. Lisa even dropped to her knees in the grass at the end of the clip.
Culpo’s followers on Instagram commented on the reel, sharing their love for Lisa, Olivia, and the whole McCaffery gang. “You two are SO adorable! I can’t even deal! 😂😍😍😍🔥👏,” wrote one fan. A Lisa McCaffery lover called the former D1 soccer player “The MIL of the girls,” while another complimented her commitment to the bit, writing, “Wow her effort at the end getting on the floor 😮 GO Mrs. M! This explains why her son is the best in the league 🙌❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”
