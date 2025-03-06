Olympic star Tara Davis-Woodhall is 'hot little nurse' for husband's surgery recovery
Paralympic gold medalist Hunter Woodhall is recovering from an unexpected surgery. And thankfully, he’s getting through this rough time surrounded by loved ones.
Earlier this week, Hunter revealed that he had traveled to Utah to visit his father, as he was recovering from heart surgery. However, while he was in town, Hunter experienced some sharp stomach pains, and later learned he had to have his appendix removed. Within hours, Hunter had gone under the knife, and while appendicitis isn’t the news anyone wants to receive while visiting family, Hunter was grateful that he and his father could spend time “recovering together.” Now, another one of Hunter’s loved ones has come down to join him — his loving wife, Olympic gold medalist Tara Davis-Woodhall.
Hunter shared an adorable update on his Instagram Story on Thursday, March 6, letting his followers know that he had a “hot little nurse” by his side while he’s recovering. And while Tara’s in town, she took to her own story, revealing that she provided Hunter all of his favorites.
“Had chicken strips on the way up and saved him a strip cause I knew he’d want it,” Tara wrote.
As the age-old adage holds, the family that recovers together stays together. Or something like that.
