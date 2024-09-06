Tara Davis-Woodhall, Hunter Woodhall’s teary eternal hug after winning Paralympics gold (VIDEO)
The Woodhalls do a masterful job of making fans hold back tears.
After Tara Davis-Woodhall finally won her first gold medal for the women’s long jump at the Olympic Games Paris 2024, it was husband Hunter Woodhall’s job to complete the “Golden Couple” goal of both winning matching gold medals. That dream became a reality as one of the greatest Paralympic track and field stars for Team USA did his part, winning the 400-meter T62 race.
After the race, the Woodhalls immediately found each other, and it was the perfect embrace as neither husband or wife ever seemed to want to let go.
This is Hunter Woodhall’s fifth Paralympics medal, but his first gold.
The duo, dubbed now the “Golden Couple” by many, were giddy with excitement, as they adorably had their gold medals “kiss” one another in celebration.
Much like Hunter did for Tara in the Olympics, Davis-Woodhall posted an inspirational note to her husband. "You’ve been grinding all season for this moment. Your journey begins tonight. Let’s do this. redemption time baby," she wrote, and then has already been seen sharing adorable kissing moments with the Paralympic star. And to think their relationship all started with a DM!
In his post-race interview, Hunter was full of emotion. “I’m just waiting to wake up,” Woodhall said, holding back the tears.
Hunter, you’re awake and it’s great to see your dreams finally come true. Congrats!
