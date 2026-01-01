Oregon coach Dan Lanning's wife Sauphia in spotlight for CFP with husband's bold take
Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning is not afraid to speak his mind.
The 39 year old caused a stir this week boldly claiming the College Football Playoff format is broken from a scheduling perspective, also implying that the bowl system should be eliminated entirely, at least as far as the CFP is concerned by always playing at the higher seed's home stadium.
"There's clearly a better way," Lanning said. "Every playoff game should be played every single weekend until you finish the season... The season ends January 1st... We've given up some of our days to the NFL... Saturdays should be sacred for college football. Every Saturday through the month of December should belong to CFB in my opinion."
There are a lot of cooks in that kitchen with a ton of money at stake, but he's absolutely right.
Lanning's No. 5 Ducks are playing the No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders in the CFP quarterfinal, but it's no wonder Lanning is so candid, because his wife Sauphia, has beat all the odds by surviving a rare and aggressive form of cancer, osteosarcoma.
It was 2016 when the couple received the devastating news, and he was then only the linebackers coach at Memphis.
Sauphia is an amazing inspiration for her husband, kids, and Ducks fans
"I was sick, I was skinny, I was bald," Sauphia revealed in an ESPN "College GameDay" feature about the couple. "He just looked at me with the same eyes, the same adoration. And I just get emotional thinking about that."
Lanning understandably broke down in tears talking about the spirit, resolve, and determination his wife showed.
"She was a fighter from day one," Lanning said. "There were days that were not great. There were days that were really hard. I felt like it was always my job to put a smile on her face."
"I sat in a wheelchair," share Sauphia. "And he would push me around the hospital. And he would sing to me."
Sauphia has been cancer free enjoying her husband's success at Oregon
Lanning is one of the hottest names in college football at only 39 years old, and he and his wife seem to have the perfect life in Eugene, Oregon with their three sons — Caden, Kniles and Titan.
The proud Ducks coach shared in May 2025 that Sauphia was celebrating being eight years cancer-free.
“I’m not a big ‘let’s come celebrate me’ type of person," Sauphia said in 2017 after getting the amazing cancer-free news a year later. "I [wanted] everybody to be there and come witness what their love and their blessings and all their prayers [had achieved]. For me it signifies God’s love for us and what the power of prayer is, what everybody’s love can do for us. It’s just amazing.”
It's an inspirational story that makes casual fans root for the Lannings and the Ducks.
