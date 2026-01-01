Oregon coach Dan Lanning's wife Sauphia in spotlight for CFP with husband's bold take

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning is not afraid to speak his mind.

The 39 year old caused a stir this week boldly claiming the College Football Playoff format is broken from a scheduling perspective, also implying that the bowl system should be eliminated entirely, at least as far as the CFP is concerned by always playing at the higher seed's home stadium.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning holds an orange during the head coaches press conference ahead of Orange Bowl on Dec. 31, 2025, in Dania Beach, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"There's clearly a better way," Lanning said. "Every playoff game should be played every single weekend until you finish the season... The season ends January 1st... We've given up some of our days to the NFL... Saturdays should be sacred for college football. Every Saturday through the month of December should belong to CFB in my opinion."

"There's clearly a better way... Every playoff game should be played every single weekend until you finish the season... The season ends January 1st... We've given up some of our days to the NFL...… pic.twitter.com/UcBdCNmQVh — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) December 31, 2025

There are a lot of cooks in that kitchen with a ton of money at stake, but he's absolutely right.

Lanning's No. 5 Ducks are playing the No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders in the CFP quarterfinal, but it's no wonder Lanning is so candid, because his wife Sauphia, has beat all the odds by surviving a rare and aggressive form of cancer, osteosarcoma.

Dec. 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greets Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison (0) before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

It was 2016 when the couple received the devastating news, and he was then only the linebackers coach at Memphis.

Sauphia is an amazing inspiration for her husband, kids, and Ducks fans

May 8, 2017; Memphis, TN, USA; Sauphia and Dan Lanning bow their heads as Braxton Brady (not pictured), director of player relations for the University of Memphis, prays for them at the West Cancer Center on Monday. Lanning, then the inside linebackers coach for the University of Memphis, has stood by his wife as she's fought osteosarcoma, a rare, aggressive form of cancer. | USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I was sick, I was skinny, I was bald," Sauphia revealed in an ESPN "College GameDay" feature about the couple. "He just looked at me with the same eyes, the same adoration. And I just get emotional thinking about that."

Lanning understandably broke down in tears talking about the spirit, resolve, and determination his wife showed.

Dec. 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes head coach Bob Chesney and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greet one another after the game at Autzen Stadium. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

"She was a fighter from day one," Lanning said. "There were days that were not great. There were days that were really hard. I felt like it was always my job to put a smile on her face."

"I sat in a wheelchair," share Sauphia. "And he would push me around the hospital. And he would sing to me."

Sauphia has been cancer free enjoying her husband's success at Oregon

Oct 18, 2024; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts on the sidelines during the second quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Lanning is one of the hottest names in college football at only 39 years old, and he and his wife seem to have the perfect life in Eugene, Oregon with their three sons — Caden, Kniles and Titan.

The proud Ducks coach shared in May 2025 that Sauphia was celebrating being eight years cancer-free.

Also, HUGE congratulations to Sauphia Lanning, who just celebrated EIGHT years cancer free.



Sauphia is as kind and strong as they come.#GoDucks https://t.co/SzWVcyafV7 pic.twitter.com/SI7J2r3L2j — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) May 7, 2025

“I’m not a big ‘let’s come celebrate me’ type of person," Sauphia said in 2017 after getting the amazing cancer-free news a year later. "I [wanted] everybody to be there and come witness what their love and their blessings and all their prayers [had achieved]. For me it signifies God’s love for us and what the power of prayer is, what everybody’s love can do for us. It’s just amazing.”

It's an inspirational story that makes casual fans root for the Lannings and the Ducks.

Dec. 28, 2022; San Diego, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts after being doused following the Ducks victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels in the 2022 Holiday Bowl at Petco Park. | Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images

