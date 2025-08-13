Azzi Fudd rocks wild pink hair with Stud Budz revealing reason for theirs
Not many people can pull off wild pink hair.
OK. OK. UConn Huskies star Azzi Fudd's former teammate and now girlfriend Paige Bueckers, having a fantastic rookie season for the Dallas Wings, has made it work in the past, but no one in the WNBA is probably more synonymous with the unique hair color than Stud Budz stars Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman of the Minnesota Lynx.
The duo has become a household name thanks to their over-the-top Twitch live stream studbudz, which really had a huge explosion during the WNBA All-Star Game, when it caused a stir and some controversy showing the league's biggest stars, like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, with their guards most certainly down.
To tease Fudd's "Fudd Around and Find Out" podcast with the Stud Budz as her guests, the reigning national champion donned an identical look to Williams and Hiedeman.
The Lynx duo, who are comfortably in first place in the W, already clinching a playoff spot with their 27-5 record despite WNBA MVP frontrunner Napheesa Collier out with an ankle injury, reveal in the clip why they started rocking the pink hair.
It's all because of Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve, who gave them a hard time after a rough practice.
"To tell you the truth, we had a bad day at practice," Williams said in the clip.
"Cheryl made me cry," Hiedeman interjects.
"She's in the bathroom with the clippers," Williams banters back.
"And tears in my eyes," Heideman reveals before it cuts to another subject. But it's easy to figure out the rest. Then the pink dye was cast, and the rest is Stud Budz history.
Other subjects broached in the excerpt include, falling asleep on Fudd during a livestream and why they always hit on women on their popular Twitch channel.
