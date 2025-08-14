Azzi Fudd reveals when she first started liking Paige Bueckers
Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd made a splash when they revealed they are in a relationship. Now, the two revealed more details about their relationship.
Both were stars on last season’s UConn Huskies national championship team. While Fudd is sticking around for one more season, Bueckers headed to the WNBA where Fudd supported her on draft night with a stunning glam makeover, followed by a head-turning cocktail dress for the after-party.
Fudd, 22, regularly attends the 23-year-old Bueckers’ Dallas Wings games where they’ve been seen holding hands behind the scenes, and at the WNBA All-Star weekend where Bueckers hard launched their relationship and then swooned over Fudd’s fit. They also had this cute moment Bueckers shared while she was getting ready for the orange carpet.
Now, the couple interviewed each other on Instagram’s “Close Friends Only” where they revealed more about their relationship than ever before. Bueckers asked, “When did you know that, like, we were going to click and be this close?” Fudd replied, “Almost kind of immediately,” talking about their on-court chemistry first where they played together for USA Basketball U16 in 2017. “I remember the plane ride home to Minnesota and talking to you and really liking you.”
Here’s the full video where they talk about even more and make fun of each other on several accounts:
It’s a true love and basketball story between the two. You can definitely see their chemistry on and off the court and how they interact with each other.
