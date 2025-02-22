UFC Fight Night Seattle live results & highlights for Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong
The UFC is in Seattle, WA tonight (February 22) for a UFC Fight Night event headlined by a pair of top-ranked bantamweights.
Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong
The main event will see former two-division titleholder Henry Cejudo attempt to score his first win since coming out of retirement when he meets #8-ranked bantamweight Song Yadong.
UFC Seattle best fights and fighters to watch - Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong
“Kung Fu Kid” enters the night after coming up short against former bantamweight king Petr Yan in his only outing of 2024, while Cejudo is on a two-fight skid following a failed title bid against then-champion Aljamain Sterling and current titleholder Merab Dvalishvili.
Brendan Allen vs. Anthony Hernandez 2
The night’s co-main event features ranked middleweight contenders Brendan Allen and Anthony Hernandez squaring off in a rematch of their 2018 title LFA title bout.
Hernandez is currently on an impressive six-fight win streak that includes five finishes, but Allen will be looking to end that run and return to the win column himself after Nassourdine Imavov halted his own seven-fight win streak in September.
UFC Fight Night Seattle full card predictions for Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong
Stacked Main Card & Prelims In Seattle
The main card also includes Rob Font taking on the undefeated Jan Matsumoto in a catchweight bout following Dominick Cruz’s withdrawal from UFC Seattle. Jean Silva will try to extend an unbeaten start to his UFC career when he meets Melsik Baghdasaryan, and the main card action opens with light heavyweights Alonozo Menifield and the debuting Julius Walker.
All fighters successfully made weight ahead of the event. The prelims for are set to kick off at 6:00 p.m. ET, so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights from all of the action when the event starts!
How to watch UFC Seattle & betting odds for Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong
UFC Seattle Main Card (9:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+)
• Main Event: Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong
• Co-Main Event: Brendan Allen vs. Anthony Hernandez
• Rob Font vs. Jean Matsumoto
• Jean Silva vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan
• Alonzo Menifield vs. Julius Walker
UFC Seattle Preliminary Card (6:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+)
• Ion Cutelaba vs. Ibo Aslan
• Andre Fili vs. Melquizael Costa
• Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Nick Klein
• Ricky Simon vs. Javid Basharat
• Nikolay Veretennikov vs. Austin Vanderford
• Nursulton Ruziboev vs. Eric McConico
• Modestas Bukauskas vs. Rafael Cerqueira
