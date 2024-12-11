Pat McAfee's wife Samantha posts moving tribute to dad for 'heavenly birthday'
Behind every great man is a great woman is a vintage saying.
For ESPN star and media mogul Pat McAfee, maybe it should be, behind every great man is an even greater woman. The former Indianapolis Colts punter turned +$500 million empire builder around "The Pat McAfee Show" has his adoring wife Samantha, who is always by his side.
Unlike the polarizing "College GameDay" personality, Mrs. McAfee is always tender, sweet, and heartfelt with her Instagram posts, like sharing her husband adorablydancing with their 1-year-old daughter Mackenzie.
Luckily Samantha's father was able to meet his granddaughter, because he sadly passed away soon thereafter, and Mrs. McAfee posted a moving tribute to him on Instagram.
"Yesterday was my dad's 70th birthday, his first heavenly birthday. 🤍," she wrote. "In honor of my Papa bear if everybody that sees this post could send an I love you text or call to your parents or somebody very meaningful in your life, that would really make my day. As cliché as it might sound you never know what tomorrow brings so live in the present, tell the people you love that you love them, hug them, like really squeeze the s**t out of them. Also as a gentle reminder make an effort to show up for them, as you age and your life gets busy remember theirs is slowing down. Anyways, HAPPY BIRTHDAY BOB! I love you, I miss you. Hope you had a great day wherever that beautiful soul of yours is!"
What a great reminder to us all to pay it forward with love to our parents and those people that make such a difference in our lives.
