Brittany Mahomes cries with emotion after friend’s note revealing baby Golden
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, welcomed their third baby, Golden Raye, on January 12.
While they share numerous photos of their eldest daughter, Sterling, 4, and son, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 2, the couple always made sure to keep Golden's face hidden from cameras,
During the offseason, the Kansas City Current co-owners took the kids to a soccer game in March before heading to the "Happiest Place on Earth" in Orlando, Florida in April.
Brittany shared a picture of Mahomes smiling at Golden in her perfect yellow onesie at his charity golf tournament in Las Vegas, but didn't reveal the first public photos of their youngest daughter's face until June 12.
RELATED: Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany turn heads with surprise appearance at WCWS
Brittany and the three-time Super Bowl MVP posted a shared album on Instagram featuring all three children on Thursday. They captioned the post, 'What truly matters."
The entire family wore coordinated outfits in white, khaki, and jean for Golden's big debut.
A few hours after Golden's first photos went viral on social media, Brittany received a message from Jenna, a pediatric intensive care nurse and sleep coach that's known the couple for years.
Jenna wrote, "Three little lights who hold my whole heart. Golden girl, your big debut just made the whole world a little brighter. These babies hit the jackpot with the most loving mama and the most devoted dad.
"Britt and Patrick, the way you love them shows in every little smile."
Brittany reposted the message and wrote, "Crying 😭😭. Thank you Jenna 🥺🤍."
