Brittany Mahomes Defiantly Posts Workout During Patriots AFC Championship Win

Usually it’s Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs playing on these Sundays in the AFC Championship Game. In fact, this year ended a streak of seven seasons in a row.

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Patrick Mahomes was reduced to a spectator for the final month of the Kansas City Chiefs' season.

After missing the playoffs entirely this season and the superstar quarterback getting injured, it was the New England Patriots that beat the Denver Broncos to head to the Super Bowl. His wife Brittany Mahomes defiantly posted a workout video during the game.

We will get to that in a minute.

Mahomes was hurt back in Week 15 in December when he tore ACL and LCL vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. Since he hasn’t been playing and neither are the Chiefs, the superstar quarterback has been spending time with family while rehabbing like this New Year’s Eve photo shows with Brittany, baby Golden, son Bronze, and daughter Sterling.



He also got to celebrate Golden’s next-level first birthday with mom Brittany getting emotional.



Brittany isn’t about this year’s AFC Championship Game

While the Patriots were busy winning an ugly game at the Broncos, 10-7, Brittany posted getting her workout on in the middle of it instead of watching.



She’d write, “Vibing to this song Every day for forever 😌” on the post for Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas”.



Brittany and Patrick are of course both from Texas where they met in high school.

Compare it to last season

Here was the scene last year during the Chiefs’ AFC title game win over the Buffalo Bills where she was celebrating with Taylor Swift.

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes react after the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

What a difference a year can make.

There were no signs of what Patrick was up to to during the Patriots win, but no doubt he’s focused on next season and getting ready for Week 1 as his clock ticking post shows.

