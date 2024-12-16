Brittany Mahomes can't help but laugh-cry while hanging on at gym
The Kansas City Chiefs took down the Cleveland Browns 21-7 in Week 15, the team's most dominant victory all season. While the Chiefs moved to 13-1 on the season, and hold the No. 1 seed in the AFC with the best record in the entire league, a dark cloud hangs over the team's big win.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a mild high-ankle sprain agains the Browns and is considered week-to-week, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. While numerous WAGs skipped the trip to Cleveland, Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, attended the matchup at Hutington Bank Field.
While Brittany is preparing to welcome the couple's third child, her due date nearing closer each week, she hasn't missed one Chiefs game this season. The 29-year-old, who shares daughter Sterling Skye, 3, and son Patrick "Bronze," 2, with Mahomes, also hasn't let her pregnancy keep her from the gym.
RELATED: Brittany Mahomes' message to Patrick Mahomes before baby no. 3's arrival
One day after the Chiefs-Browns game, Brittany remained committed to her work out routine, but also couldn't help but laugh-cry at herself while pausing to take a quick selfie.
"Feeling very pregnant 😂," she wrote, while hanging onto the barbell equipment. Brittany proudly rocked a two-piece lavender spandex fit, which showed off how big her pregnancy bump has grown.
Next up, fans can expect to see the soon-to-be mother of three at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday for the Chiefs' matchup against the Houston Texans. Just four days later, Kansas City travels to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Day.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Trophy worthy: Travis Hunter’s fiancée Leanna Lenee jaw-dropping Heisman-win fit
Speaking of: 3 surprising facts about Hunter’s fiancée Leanna besides Lil Wayne
New Miss Queen: Lane Kiffin crushed by daughter Landry, his ex-wife in sassy fits
Speaking of…: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry flaunts extremely low-cut bday stunner
Stealth NFL WAG: 49ers QB Brock Purdy’s wife Jenna rocks jeans fit in rare photos