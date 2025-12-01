Drake Maye’s wife Ann bakes Patriots-themed cookies for MNF Giants game
While Drake Maye and the New England Patriots are preparing for the New York Giants on Monday Night Football, his wife Ann Michael Maye was preparing some Patriots-themed cookies.
The Patriots are currently 10-2 and will hold the league’s best record with a win tonight. The second-year quarterback Maye out of the North Carolina Tar Heels has electrified the offense throwing for 3130 yards, 21 touchdowns, and six interceptions, and has fans thinking Supe Bowl for the first time since Tom Brady and Bill Belichick were around.
Ann Michael, meanwhile, has been a hit as well all season with her game-day fits like her head-to-toe New England blue, her stunning Patriots-red winner, and the look below.
RELATED: Drake Maye’s wife Ann shows off game-day pajamas fit for Patriots MNF vs. Giants
She also is a very popular cook on her TikTok page with 1.9 million likes that is constantly inundated with comments from Pats fans. After rocking some game-day holiday pajamas (see related above), Ann did another video where she was making some Patriots-themed game-day cookies.
She first rocked the apron look:
RELATED: Drake Maye's wife Ann has surprising revelation with Patriots QB at charity event
And then went with the sweater:
She finished off her “Bakemas” Patriots M&M chocolate chip cookies and they look scrumptious.
One could argue those are also Giants colors for tonight’s matchup, though. Just saying.
Drake was a superstar for UNC before he became the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to New England. Ann Michael also went to college with Maye, and her brother Tad even played QB with Maye. They got married just this past June 21 back in North Carolina.
Now she’s his No. 1 fan in New England and baking Patriots goodies.
