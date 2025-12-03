Drake Maye’s wife Ann rocks awesome Patriots sweater as QB interrupts TikTok
Drake Maye and the New England Patriots got a huge win on Monday night to improve to an NFL-best 11-2 record. Now, he’s enjoying the bye week and even making a cameo on his wife Ann Michael Maye’s TikTok cooking video.
After 282 yards and two touchdowns in the 33-15 victory over the Giants, Maye now has thrown for 3412 yards, 23 touchdowns and six interceptions on the season. He has the team and fans thinking Super Bowl for the first time since Tom Brady and Bill Belichick were there.
His wife, too, has been a hit at games this seasons from her head-to-toe New England blue fit, to her all-red Patriots stunner. On Monday Night Football, she turned heads in her white furry coat with the other WAGs.
Before the game, she was seen baking some Patriots-themed M&M and chocolate chip cookies that looked quite awesome. With 1.9 million TikTok followers, Ann is quite popular with Pats fans with her cooking and baking videos.
For her latest one, she rocked an awesome Patriots Christmas sweater, and was interrupted by Drake himself in an adorable cameo.
She made a brown sugar cinnamon sourdough loaf she showed off at the end of her video, which also looks amazing.
Drake was a superstar for the North Carolina Tar Heels before he became the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to New England. Ann Michael also went to college with Maye, and her brother Tad even played QB with Maye. They got married just this past June 21 back in North Carolina.
The Patriots next play on December 14 at home vs. the Buffalo Bills. Hopefully, Drake doesn’t overeat in the week off hanging at home with Ann.
