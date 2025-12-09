Drake Maye’s wife Ann stuns with Patriots WAGs at New England holiday party

Ann Michael Maye took a break from her busy “Bakemas” to attend the New England Patriots holiday party with her superstar quarterback husband Drake Maye. She’d steal the show, however, with her fit while posing with the other WAGs.

Ann Michael has gone viral for her TikToks baking all kinds of yummy-looking treats. Even head coach Mike Vrabel critiqued her food and revealed she fuels the offensive lineman with them.

While the 11-2 Patriots and Drake had a bye this past weekend, Ann Michael had no days off with her daily “Bakemas” videos like these incredible chocolate peanut butter bars below.

Fans have been obsessed, too, inundating her comments section on the videos and she currently has 2.5 million likes.

Before the team’s last win, she even made Patriots-themed M&M and chocolate chip cookies, while Thanksgiving was her “Super Bowl.”

Besides her popularity as a cook, Ann Michael has also impressed on game days with looks like her head-to-toe New England blue, and her all-red Patriots stunner.

She didn’t disappoint either in her black dress for the team holiday party while posing with the other wives and girlfriends.

Drake and the Patriots have a huge matchup at home on Sunday vs. the Buffalo Bills. No doubt, Ann Michael will be rocking her next fit hit then as well.

The Mayes’ love story:

Drake was a superstar for the North Carolina Tar Heels before he became the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to New England. Ann Michael also went to college with Maye, and her brother Tad even played QB with Maye. They got married just this past June 21 back in North Carolina.

Now, she’s his No. 1 fan in New England.

