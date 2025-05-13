SI

Knicks Fans Pack Seventh Avenue After Game 4 Win Over Celtics

Ryan Phillips

New York Knicks fans celebrate win over the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.
New York Knicks fans celebrate win over the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. / Via ESP
Fans of the New York Knicks are on one tonight.

After their team stormed back to beat the Boston Celtics 121–113 in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, Knicks fans poured into the street outside Madison Square Garden. They packed Seventh Avenue to the point where it was completely shut down.

That's an incredible scene and it has become a familiar occurrence this postseason.

The Knicks now hold a commanding 3–1 lead in the series, and the Celtics are reeling. An injury suffered by Boston star Jayson Tatum late in Game 4 could make things even worse for Boston.

The Knicks have all the momentum right now, and their fans know it. They are partying in the streets, and it doesn't appear to be stopping anytime soon.

